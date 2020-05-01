Denmark has trialled a new solution to reopening the live industry – drive-in gigs.

Singer-songwriter Mads Langer hosted a sold out ‘drive-in’ gig on the outskirts of Aarhus, with fans watching from inside their cars. Audio was transmitted to cars via FM radio.

The gig was announced with six days notice and sold out almost instantly. 500 tickets were sold.

The following day, the site was converted into a drive-in cinema to screen Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“I’ve played many concerts in my life, but this is really a first,” Langer said from the stage, according to a report by Forbes. At one point he also invited a fan to dance with him onstage.

The news comes following the English National Opera’s announcement earlier this week that it will be hosting ‘drive-in’ opera.

At the start of April, Denmark was the first country to ban events until 31 August, and was quickly followed by Germany, France, Belgium and Ireland.