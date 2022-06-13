Live Nation Entertainment-owned Festival Republic said it will mark the 20th anniversary of the Download festival next year by extending it from three to four days for the first time.

The promoter said the return of the full-capacity Download festival to Donington Park for the first time since 2019 was a huge success. Among the acts to perform in front of the 85,000 attendees were Biffy Clyro, Iron Maiden and KISS.

A raft of changes were made to the festival this year, including the newly created The Crucible area that featured The Doghouse and The Sidesplitter stages. The Download team also worked with mental health charity Music Support, which operated a Safe Hub backstage where artists and crew could take time out and/or speak to a mental health first aid trained volunteer.

Festival Republic said the 2023 event will run from 8-11 June, with live music being presented for the first time on the Thursday.

Highlights of this year’s Download Festival will be broadcast on Sky Arts on 9-10 July.