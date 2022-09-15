As part of a partnership with German promoter Goodlive Festivals, ticketing and discovery platform DICE has become the official platform for festivals Melt, Splash!, Superbloom, Full Force and Heroes.

DICE launched in Germany in May, making it the platform’s sixth global market, following launches in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the US. It will also partner with other German promoters such as Z|ART Agency and Uebel & Gefährlich.

DICE has previously delivered sold-out shows for Goodlive Festival shows by artists such as Fred Again, Marc Rebillet and PinkPantheress.

DICE global head of music Andrew Foggin said, “We’re delighted with how fans and the live industry are reacting to our roll out in Germany. We’ve already had some great success stories with Goodlive Artists and to expand the partnership with the festivals was a natural next step.”

Goodlive managing director Marko Hegner said, “We were pleased to be the official partner for the launch of DICE in Germany this year – after Goodlive Artists, and now also with our festivals. DICE convinces us on the one hand with its mobile-first concept, which also prevents resale on the secondary market, and on the other hand with its fair and transparent pricing. DICE meets our ideas of modern ticketing, and we have been missing such a platform on the German market so far.”