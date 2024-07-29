One of Nottingham’s most cherished venues, with a history spanning nearly 100 years, is set to reopen this September under the ownership of DHP Family.

The 2,500-capacity venue, which recently operated as a Pryzm nightclub, will return to its original name, The Palais, just in time to celebrate its centenary in 2025.

Local promoter and venue owner DHP Family is leading a rejuvenation project to restore the space on Lower Parliament Street. The refurbishments include a new stage and PA system.

The Palais, originally opened as the Palais de Danse in 1925, was once one of the most renowned dance halls outside London, featuring a distinctive large ornate globe. It was a hub for evening dances, daily afternoon tea dances and private events twice a week.

In the late 1980s, the venue transitioned into a nightclub, becoming well-known for hosting the popular TV show ‘Hitman and Her’. It has since operated under various names, including the Ritzy and Oceana.

Palais manager Sam Dye said, “As a local business deeply rooted in Nottingham’s music scene, we feel it’s only right to recognise the heritage of the venue and revive Nottingham’s original dancehall. So many generations of families have danced at this iconic venue, so we’re delighted to be bringing it back into use once again.”