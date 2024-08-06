Venue management giant ASM Global has appointed Ed Sanderson as executive vice president of business development for Europe.

For the past three years, Sanderson has been key in developing ASM Global’s presence in Asia, working on notable projects such as the Kai Tak Sports Park.

ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray said, “Europe represents a dynamic and exciting market for us. Our recent successes in the UK, Portugal, Italy and Finland have reinforced ASM Global’s market-leading position. Ed’s leadership and experience will be pivotal as we look to continue to invest in the fan experience in key cities, with key clients.”

ASM Global hosts 20,000 events and welcomes 164 million guests annually. The company’s network includes venues in the UK, Finland, Sweden and Germany.