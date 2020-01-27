Broadcaster and fitness entrepreneur, Davina McCallwill be launching WellFest, a health and fitness festival, in the UK.

Created in partnership with the team behind the highly successful Irish WellFest, the event will take place in Old Deer Park in Richmond. The event will feature health and wellness experts encompassing everything from fitness and nutrition, to yoga and mental health.

Davina McCall said: “I presented at WellFest in Ireland in 2018 and it was incredible. The collective energy from thousands of people simultaneously working out together was electric! I’m so, so pleased WellFest have let me team up with them to bring it to the UK. We’ve got the top names teaching classes and fantastic talks… maybe some classes you haven’t tried before too. When Sarah and I hosted a class in 2018 I felt like I was a rockstar! Just a sea of people moving together beaming from ear to ear. It’s a fantastic family day out with great food too. I can’t wait to see everyone there!”

WellFest Ireland co-founder Helena Ryan added: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing our unique event to the UK for the first time in partnership with Davina McCall this summer. We created the event over five years ago to be as exhilarating as any music festival and we can’t wait to recreate the WellFest vibe in London. The festival welcomes everyone from regular gym goers to those at the start of their fitness journey as well as families, to come together and enjoy health and wellness whilst having a lot of fun!”

Every ticket to the festival will include access to the large selection of workshops, workouts and inspiring talks on offer, which visitors can handpick to create their own day or weekend of activities. Children are also welcome and catered for with each adult ticket admitting up to two children 12 and under. Areas include the main stage featuring different styles of workouts from the festival headliners; WellTalk featuring inspiring talks and panel discussions; WellFlow featuring yoga and Pilates; WellKids featuring classes for children 12 and under such as yoga and dance; and finally the WellVillage marketplace featuring exciting wellness brands to sample and buy.

WellFest will take place from 6-7 June 2020, in Old Deer Park, Richmond.