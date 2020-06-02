Music conference Dancefair will be going virtual in 2020, in what it claims will be the world’s largest virtual music conference.

The conference will feature workshops and panels with electronic music artists, as well as event industry talks and discussions on music publishing.

Panellists in previous years have included Martin Garrix and Armin Van Buuren, and previous editions of the event have welcomed 7,000 attendees.

There will be 16 different virtual rooms in which to attend talks.

Dancefair will be taking place from 5-6 September, and will be free to attend.

Dancefair founder Norman Soares commented: “We found a way to keep everyone safe and to still deliver the connection and celebration that have brought so many of you to the event each year. We have decided to hold Dancefair virtually and we’ll release details about what that will look like over the next month.”