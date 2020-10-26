Live Nation Entertainment-owned Cuffe and Taylor has announced the line-up for its Lytham Festival, which will take place at Proms Arena from 30 June to 4 July.

The event’s headliners will include Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Snow Patrol (pictured).

The festival was founded in 2009 by Daniel Cuffe and Peter Taylor as a one-night, 5,000 capacity, event and has since grown to a five-day, 15,000-capacity festival. Full festival tickets have gone on sale priced £259, while single day tickets will go on sale on 30 October.

Other acts to be announced include Kodline, Jade Bird, Gloria Gayno, TLC, Luke La Volpe and Jack Savoretti.