IDLES and Portishead are to headline a benefit gig in aid of the Ukraine Crisis Appeal at the O2 Academy Bristol (cap. 1,600) on 2 May.

Organised by Crosstown Concerts and Friendly Records in partnership with charity War Child UK, the show will also involve artists such as Billy Nomates, Katy J Pearson, Heavy Lungs and Wilderman.

The concert’s 1,200 tickets are being made available via a £10 prize draw. All prize draw entrants will be given access to a live stream of the show. Every £10 donated will receive three separate entries into the prize draw.

Crosstown Concerts director Conal Dodds said he teamed up with Helen McGee and Josh Westaway of AMG and Steve Zapp of ITB, who were looking to put Ukraine fundraising shows on: “They talked to Tom Friend of Friendly Records in Bristol who had pulled most of the bill together, and they needed some help with logistics; the ticketing set up and marketing. They all know me, as do most of the acts, so they asked me to get involved to help pull all the parts together.

“Bristol has a great musical community, so it’s not been difficult pulling in support for the event. Steve brought War Child into the mix, and Tom, Helen and I have had a lot of conversations about the set up for this event in the last ten days, but it’s all ready now and we are glad to have the show announced. We only promote concerts for a living – I’m not facing a war zone – so the least I can do is put my efforts into making this a successful event, and I am sure I echo the sentiments of all the people involved in this show.”

Proceeds raised prior to and during the six-hour special will go to War Child UK, helping them to continue their work supporting refugees and children affected by war and conflict around the world.

Head of War Child Records Rich Clarke said, “So many people have donated their time and energy to bring this show together. The impact of the situation in Ukraine will affect an entire generation and there will be acutely vulnerable children who need our help to stay safe. The money raised by this gig will make sure that we can respond quickly to children who need that support right now.”

Event artwork by Robert Del Naja (3D/Massive Attack)