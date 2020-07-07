Manchester’s 26,000-capacity Emirates Old Trafford and the 15,000-capacity Ageas Bowl in Southampton have been selected by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as the two venues that will host England Men’s international matches, behind closed doors later this summer, against Ireland and Pakistan,

Emirates Old Trafford will host the first Test of the series starting on 5 August, with the final two Tests played at the Ageas Bowl on 13 August and 21 August.

The three Vitality IT20s will take place at Emirates Old Trafford on 28 August, 30 August and the final match of the tour on 1 September. The Ireland ODI series will be staged at the Ageas Bowl between July and August.

Lancashire Cricket CEO Daniel Gidney said safety measures at Old Trafford include PPE for all players and staff on-site, social distancing measures and signage, updated food service procedures, rigorous deep cleaning procedures and regular Covid-19 testing and health questionnaires.

“We have been working closely with the ECB to ensure that as a venue we are doing everything we can to facilitate the teams, staff, broadcasters and media in the safest possible environment and in doing so meeting the ever-changing international and Government guidelines,” he said.

Both venues have a history of accommodating major concerts, with Old Trafford due to host a postponed show by The Killers on 12 June next year.