International airline Emirates has signed a seven-year extension with Lancashire Cricket to remain as the club’s headline partnership, making it the longest and biggest sponsorship in English domestic cricket.

The extended partnership includes naming rights of Emirates Old Trafford (cap. 26,000) in Manchester, as well as shirt sponsorship for Lancashire Lightning’s Vitality Blast shirt.

The partnership began in April 2013 and this extension means that Emirates will remain as principal headline sponsor at Lancashire Cricket and Emirates Old Trafford and be on the front of the Club’s T20 shirt for at least 17 years.

In addition to the previous assets, a new lounge – named the Emirates Business Class Lounge, a dedicated hospitality and Conference and Events space – will be branded up in the Pavilion at Emirates Old Trafford.

The organisations have worked together on several activations over the years including the Emirates Catch a Six at the Roses Vitality Blast fixture, Emirates Lockdown Heroes in 2021. The Club also supported Emirates during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last November and have visited the Dubai 2020 Expo twice over the past six months.

Lancashire Cricket chief executive Daniel Gidney said, “Emirates are once again demonstrating their great belief in Lancashire Cricket’s aims and ambitions for the future, continued development at Emirates Old Trafford and their investment over the next seven years will only help us continue our journey.

“The new partnership extension, as headline sponsor of Lancashire Cricket and Emirates Old Trafford until 2029, underlines how much both organisations value and benefit from the positive and on-going relationship.”