MovementPass, a new app that works as a Covid-19 immunity passport for live events, is now allowing event organisers and visitors to register their interest.

The free app connects directly to medical records, and allows users that have tested negative to verify this when entering live events. Companies that sign up to MovementPass’ verification system pay what the company says is a ‘minimal’ per-use fee, while the app remains free for event visitors.

The app has been endorsed by festival and live industry veteran Jon Drape, a director at Engine No 4. Engine No 4 was previously involved in producing two of 2020’s most high-profile distanced events spaces, Escape to Freight Island and the Virgin Money Unity Arena.

MovementPass is based in Switzerland, and uses a blockchain database to store users data. The company highlights that it is not connected to any government, tech firm and data company, and that it will offer high levels of security for users data.

The company’s website is now open for enquiries at this link.

Jon Drape, a Director at Engine No.4 said: “As lockdown happened, we were in the middle of production for a series of large-scale events, which all had to be paused. The pandemic has hit the events industry hard, but MovementPass is exactly what we need to help us get back quicker and safer – a pioneering tool that can provide reliable data on a ticketholder’s Covid status.

“I’m calling on my event industry peers to get behind this as a system that’s used across the board. And once it’s in place, individual users can sign-up and access the app as their safe, immunity pass to attend future gigs, festivals and concerts, once again.”

David Norris, the UK spokesperson for MovementPass and Director at Beyond 90, commented: “The UK events industry was decimated overnight when the country went into lockdown, it was a big shock to the industry with no time to prepare. MovementPass is allowing the industry to change that and to be equipped for when events do resume.

“It is a positive step in the right direction to get our economy booming again and our much-loved events back open. We are calling for venues, promoters, festival management, event professionals to be aligned as an industry, in the movement and access process of eventgoers, using MovementPass as the system to make this happen.

“MovementPass is working to be a step ahead of others, for when vaccines and the efficacy of antibody and t-cell tests move forward in the approval process. Users can register their interest now at MovementPass.com, and when vaccines and tests are available near them, they will be alerted and provided with information on how to access these. MovementPass is also working to secure funding to make vaccines available for free for registered MovementPass users.”