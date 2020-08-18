AnyBrand, a company that offers brandable clothing and accessories, has announced that it will be introducing face coverings treated with HeiQ Viroblock technology.

HeiQ Viroblock is a tested and proven Covid-19 barrier which significantly counteracts the airborne transmission of the virus. It is Swiss-based technology that has been tested effective against SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) in the laboratory and the ISO tested 18184. HeiQ Viroblock is added to the fabric during the final stage of the textile manufacturing process.

AnyBrand founder, Colin Graham, said: “The new every-day problems we face need high tech and sustainable solutions. Partnering with HeiQ allows us to do this with a unique and invaluable edge.

“We don’t have the cure all solution, but we do have a ‘silver bullet’ that could make the all-important difference to minimise the social distancing requirement that has decimated the live events sector.

“We believe our brandable face coverings present live events with a better chance of accelerating the reopening of its doors with higher capacity audiences, when used alongside other Covid-19 safety measures.”

Carlo Centonze, CEO of HeiQ Group, said: “We are pleased to partner with AnyBrand in the UK to develop life-saving products and applications for our technology.”

The products are certified as safe and sustainable. All ingredients are cosmetic grade (INCI), bio-based, reusable and recyclable.

AnyBrand will be able to deliver a variety of specifically branded, reusable face coverings within weeks.