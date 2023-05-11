Coventry-based security training company Stadium has secured a deal to open a training academy in Saudi Arabia on the back of playing a key role in last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Stadium LLC said it has agreed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Excellence Company that will see it train thousands of Saudi nationals in event management and safety at a new academy.

The partnership follows Stadium having provided training to 8,500 operatives at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping to keep safe 3.4 million spectators across eight venues.

Stadium said the agreement will see it work to help the country host key international sporting events over the coming years – a central part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the economy and reduce oil dependence.

Stadium LLC is a Qatar-based subsidiary of the UK-based security, safety and traffic management specialist Stadium, which supports high-profile events ranging from the Olympic Games to Premier League football matches and is headquartered in Coventry, UK.

The Saudi Excellence Company, part of the Al-Ramez International Group, is a security and defence company providing services to Saudi Government and Enterprises in Saudi Arabia. It is led by chairman Sheikh Abdullah Zaid Al-Meleichi.

Stadium founder David McAtamney (pictured) said, “This is a really exciting agreement which will help to play a key role in propelling sport and expanding industry in Saudi Arabia – a country which has a tremendous appetite for live events and is making significant waves in the world of sport.

“Saudi Arabia has a population of more than 35 million and over two-thirds of those are under the age of 35, and growing the security and events management industry in the country and creating jobs is key to unlocking its sporting potential.”