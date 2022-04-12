The Australian state of Victoria is to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, becoming the first state or region to host the Games in its 92-year history.

Victoria 2026 will be the first Games to use a regional model instead of one city, with Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland taking part. The event has been staged in Australia on five previous occasions.

Sixteen sports have been confirmed for the Games’ initial programme, with up to seven more set to be added. The opening ceremony will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (pictured).

The Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise said, “Commonwealth Games Australia and the Victorian Government have set out a bold and innovative vision that provides an exciting new blueprint for hosting our major multi-sport event.

“We now look forward to a bright future as we work together to stage a Commonwealth Games like no other.”

The Victorian premier, Daniel Andrews said the Games will be worth $3 billion (£1.72bn) to Victoria’s economy, and create nearly 4,000jobs during the event and a further 3,000 afterwards.