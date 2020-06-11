Coachella festival, which was moved from April to October due to Covid-19, has now been cancelled and will move forwards to 2021.

Stagecoach, a country music festival due to take place from 23-25 October, has also been cancelled. Both events are organised by US company Goldenvoice, and take place annually in California.

The festival was cancelled by local authorities. Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr Cameron Kaiser said in a statement: “Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.”

Kaiser added that festivals would only be allowed allowed under stage four of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan, and would require treatments or vaccines to permit entry.

Coachella was originally scheduled to take place from 10-19 April, but was one of the first events of the festival season to be postponed as Covid-19 apread around the world. Headliners in 2020 would have included Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine.

As of 11 June, the USA has registered 112,000 deaths and 1.96m cases of Covid-19.