AEG Presents has appointed New Orleans-based Reeves Price as vice president festivals.

Prior to joining AEG Presents, Price was a founding partner at Winter Circle Productions, an independent promotion and production house in New Orleans, where he will continue to be based.

While at Winter Circle Productions, he co-founded BUKU Music + Art Project, a 25,000-capacity boutique event held at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.

In 2015, when AEG Presents acquired Winter Circle Productions, Price was appointed VP of operations for both Winter Circle Productions and AEG Presents’ Gulf Coast Region, positions he will continue to hold alongside his new role. Price will also act as producer for Hangout Music Festival (cap. 40,000) in Gulf Shore, Alabama.

Price will oversee the company’s portfolio of festivals, including oversight of budgeting, operations, marketing, and safety operations, with each department therein reporting to him. He will report to Goldenvoice COO and COO Festivals, AEG Presents Melissa Ormond.

Price said, “I’ve really enjoyed working with Melissa on BUKU and Hangout and am looking forward to working closely with her and the company into the future.”

Ormond said, “I’m thrilled that Reeves is expanding his role with the AEG Presents Festivals team. His operational expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the shows in our portfolio.”