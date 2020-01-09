Chiswick House & Gardens has made catering and events company Food Show its sole caterers from 2021-2026.

This will see Food Show create new initiatives to develop corporate, weddings and private events business for both existing and new clients of Chiswick House & Gardens, and coincides with pans for Chiswick House and Gardens to launch a new event hire space in 2021.

Chiswick House was designed by the third Earl of Burlington, who drew inspiration from his Grand Tours of Italy for the Roman-style Palladian villa. The Gardens were the birthplace of the English Landscape Movement, and they have recently has a major restoration which revealed the original vistas and repaired the statues and garden buildings.

Commercial director for Chiswick House, Jay Burgesson, said: “Chiswick House & Gardens is such a unique and beautiful venue. We are delighted to be working with the events team to deliver a number of prestigious events and weddings. We have been an approved supplier at Chiswick House & Gardens for eight years and we are thrilled to be integrating our formidable teams.”

Head of commercial activity at Chiswick House & Gardens Trust, Sam Glenister-Batey, added: “Food Show shares our dedication for delivering great events and going above and beyond to do so. They are extremely passionate about Chiswick House and Gardens which comes across to every client and did to us throughout this process. This coupled with Food Show’s creativity for producing innovative menus and excellent customer service makes for a great partnership.”