Following the unanimous vote by Premier League clubs to resume training in small groups, Chelsea FC has announced a partnership with AirClad to provide individual accommodation space for players.

As hotels are still closed, Chelsea FC required accommodation to be set up on site at the Cobham training ground. The space needed to be compact enough to allow 20 rooms to be used at any one time, whilst providing enough room for a double bed and resting space between sessions, so players can avoid outside contact by travelling to and from the training ground.

Airclad will be filling this need by providing Airclad Snoozys, a pop-up accommodation space designed to be used anywhere.

On 31 May, a team of four from IW[X], AirClad’s operations team, successfully installed all 20 rooms on one of the pitches near the main training pitch. Following this, a team prepared the rooms under strict medical protocols to ensure the squad can return to training safely.

Chelsea FC are leasing the 20 Snoozys from AirClad for a period of up to six months with an extension at the end of the period if needed.