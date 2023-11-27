Neapolitan Music is to promote a 10,000-capacity outdoor show by Chaka Khan at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire on 13 June.

Khan, who will perform along with Sister Sledge and The Fatback Band, is touring to mark both her 70th birthday and 50th year in music. The show will be part of Neapolitan Music’s Nocturne Live 2024 concert series, which is due to run from 12-16 June, and will include a show featuring Crowded House, Sheryl Crow and Turin Brakes.

Among the artists to have performed Nocturne Live shows are Lionel Ritchie, Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers, Lauryn Hill and Noel Gallagher.

Neapolitan Music also promotes the Love Supreme Jazz Festival (cap. 20,000) in East Sussex and the 10,000-capacity Kite Festival in Oxfordshire.