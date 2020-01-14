Candypants, a global lifestyle party brand, has today announced the appointment of a new director of group strategy.

Simon Oates will be joining the team, and has been tasked to build the foundation laid out by the lifestyle brand in the UK, Europe, Middle East and America. With over 400 shows in 2019, Oates will guide Candypants’ growth plans over the next five years, alongside CEO Ray Chan’s leadership.

Chan said: “Simon is a sleeping giant in the industry with a widely regarded worldwide background and a track record of working with high-growth late night sector companies. He also co-founded global phenomenon Gatecrasher in 1995 with 400 shows a year across 30 countries (US, Asia, Europe, South America, Russia, Japan, NZ) but left in 2006 to pursue other adventures.”

Gatecrasher had a number of shows in the 1990s, including a NYE party for 37000 people, a 55000 capacity UK festival and 33000 capacity events held in the Olympic Stadium in Sydney. The clubbing brand also had nine super clubs in the UK and a compilation album with residents Tiesto, Ferry Corsten, Judge Jules, Paul Van Dyk, Eddie Halliwell, Eric Morrillo, Roger Sanchez, Arman Van Heldon, and The Chemical Brothers playing across the brand.

Oates left the brand in 2006 to focus on building another group of bars/clubs in the UK as well as operationally running the specialised bars and VIP areas for Reading, Download, Isle of Wight, V Festival North and South, Electric Picnic, Radio 1 big weekend VIP areas, and backstage friends and family for Oasis Heaton park, Stone Roses Heaton Park, Foo Fighters Milton Keynes, Prodigy Milton Keyes, Arctic Monkeys Victoria Park London, and Rage Against the Machine Victoria Park London.

Chan added: “He brings a great mix of leadership, inspiration, operational experience, very technical breadth, with a creative eye on brand development. He’s done it all!”

As Simon takes the strategy helm of Candypants, he will use his 30 years of experience on working with the team to deliver on the plans discussed in 2019 – to develop Candypants as a multi-faceted event and entertainment brand whilst maintaining it as the leading experiential daytime and late-night events company in the Middle East and across Europe, and continue to grow their global footprint and group.

The Gatecrasher founder will also focus his experience on building their infrastructure and drive business towards some key areas which are important to group, fashion (ASOS), music, marketing & video production (AltaAgency.co.uk), venue management, festivals, concierge and corporate hospitality.