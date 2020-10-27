The Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival has been cancelled for 2021.

Organisers have instead planned a smaller series of nine new installations, which can be viewed from a distance.

The events organisers say that “safety is our priority” and that the light festival will be returning in its full capacity in 2022.

These will go by the title ‘Connected By Light’, and organisers say they aim to “bring a sense of calm and reflection in these difficult times as well as a much-needed splash of colour as the winter nights draw in.”

The artworks will be on display for nine weeks from Tuesday 1 December until the end of January.