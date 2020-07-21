Camden Market in London will host a series of free open-air performances in July and August, in what will be some of the first live performances since lockdown began in March.

The Stables Market Amphitheatre will host eight outdoor performances from 25 July to 16 August, under the name Camden Unlocked. A single act will perform every Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The performances are free, but require ‘ordering’ from EventBrite in order to ensure capacity is not exceeded.

On the line-up are acoustic sets from Miles Kane, Shaun Escoffery, Stone Foundation, Sons of Pitches, Newton Faulkner, John Power, Mae Muller and The Puppini Sisters, along with DJ sets by Don Letts, Shiine On and Solar Radio.

Camden Market is collaborating with Xfm Founder Sammy Jacob and live agent Neil O’Brien on the performances. Five of the eight performances have already sold out, as of 21 July.

Sammy Jacob, speaking to MusicWeek, said: “Having watched the economy, and specifically the live industry being decimated, the idea of sitting around and doing nothing was not an option. I was keen to make sure as soon as conditions permitted, we were able to return to some form of live music normality.

“The key was to find a suitable location that met government guidelines, without severely impacting the experience. Being based in Camden Market the answer was right there in front of me – the Stables Market Amphitheatre with its open-air controlled space, and inbuilt audience dividers in the form of handrails that run down the length of the stepped theatre.

“I called Neil O’Brien, who took a look and got it immediately. Camden Market were also rapidly onboard providing financial support, in addition to providing free retail space in support of the Music Venue Trust.”