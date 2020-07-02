BSH Events has announced that BSH Island will be taking place in July of this year.
The four day long festival will be taking place on the island of Pag, Croatia. The festival’s main venue will be the Noa Beach Club, a venue that has hoested previous festivals including Sonus and Hideout.
The headliners for BSH Island include ARTBAT, Paco Osuna, Richy Ahmed, and Honey Dijon, whilst Manchester-based band, Kaluki, will be opening the festival.
BSH Events has partnered with Under No Illusion Recordings for the festival, which will be showcasing artists including Andrew Meller, Tolstoi, and Viktor on top of a special Pirate Copy b2b Ki Creighton show.
Upcoming local artists such as PEZNT, Aldo Morro, Tom Bug, Goran Starcevic, Yakka, Inav Coste, Kali, Mike&Me, Tino Simich, Urban Pfeifer, DJ Jock, Shipe, Senno, Sin, Sonnet, Damian Leboss, and Stanky Baby will also be performing at the festival, with some of them showcasing their music at Mixmag Adria’s daytime stage as well.
The festival has already sold more than 1,500 tickets, with 4,000 people expected to attend.
BSH Island will be taking place from 9-12 July.