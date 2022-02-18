British Triathlon has appointed Lindsay Impett ahead of this year’s event in Roundhay Park, Leeds

Impett, whose background includes roles at the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup and London 2012, is British Triathlon’s first female event director and is taking over from Wayne Coyle who has overseen the event since 2017.

Impett (pictured) said, “In my career I have worked on events across over 25 different sports but never triathlon, so I was excited to get the opportunity to take on this role and work with such a dynamic sport in a fantastic city.”

This year’s event on 11-12 June will see a change in schedule; as paratriathlon racing is taking place at a standalone World Triathlon Para Series race in Swansea, Leeds will host mixed relay and sprint distance triathlon for the first time.

“World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds 2022 includes a mixed relay for the first time and I am looking forward to seeing all the teams compete against the British team as the reigning Olympic champions,” Impett said.

“But what is really special about this event is the participation element, where triathletes of all levels and experience can compete on the same course as the elite across a variety of distances.”

British Triathlon CEO Andy Salmon said, “The experience Lindsay brings from working at events in the UK and around the world will be a real asset to us and I’m excited to see how it continues to grow.”

Impett said she is keen to make the event an opportunity for everyone to engage: “This event will be a real festival of triathlon. Not only will you see elite athletes competing twice across the weekend, but thousands of individuals will take part across the event.

“Beyond the actual swim, bike, run, there will be entertainment, catering and cultural performances that will make this a really fun day out for all the family.”

As well as Impett, the event has welcomed two new additions to its oversight board, Tracy Power and Clive Richards.