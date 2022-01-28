Having played a key role in the Events Research Programme last year, BRIT Awards organiser the BPI has partnered with non-fungible token (NFT) platform Serenade to sell a collection of NFTs following the 8 February ceremony at The O2 Arena (cap. 20,000) in London.

Designed by West Midlands-born digital artist MRE, who has worked with previous BRIT winners Dave and J Hus, the NFTs have been designed to commemorate the 2022 winning artists.

The NFTs, which will cost £10 each, will also give fans the chance to win VIP tickets to next year’s awards.

All proceeds raised from the sale of the NFTs will be donated to The BRIT Trust, the charity arm of The BRITs.

BRITs Digital Committee co-chair and innovation director at Polydor Records, Luke Ferrar said, “MRE is an incredible digital artist and I hope these can be displayed and remembered for years to come and that it challenges conventional ways to own and share a moment with an artist, at the same time raising money for charity.”

Fellow BRITs Digital Committee co-chair and BRIT Awards director of digital Giuseppe De Cristofano said, “NFTs are an exciting new space for The BRIT Awards, and we feel it is really important that we take this opportunity to help support charities such as Nordoff Robbins and The BRIT School through The BRIT Trust by pricing the collectables at just £10.”