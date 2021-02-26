Music charity the BRIT Trust has appointed Tony Wadsworth CBE as its new chair. Wadsworth will replace John Craig OBE, who announced in November that he would be standing down.

Wadsworth has been a BRIT trustee for the last 16 years and was also previously chairman and CEO of EMI Music UK and chair of the BPI.

Wadsworth said, “The huge challenges created by the pandemic mean that the work of the Trust is now needed more than ever, but while our guiding principles remain the same, this changed landscape means there is now also an opportunity to reset some of the ways we can look to achieve our goals so these are more closely aligned with the needs of our industry and the communities we are here to serve.”

Rebecca Allen, president of EMI Records, and Selina Webb, executive vice president of Universal Music UK, were both recently appointed co-chairs of this year’s BRITs Committee. A statement from the duo read: “As Chair, Tony will bring leadership, energy and unrivalled industry experience to help take the work of this important charity to the next level.”

Geoff Taylor, chief executive of BPI and BRIT Awards, added, “The work of the BRIT Trust has never been more important, at a time when young people face more obstacles than ever in developing their creative careers.

“I’m certain that Tony will take the vital work of the Trust forward with new impetus and a refreshed sense of purpose.”