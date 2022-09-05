Atlantic Records MD & president of promotions Damian Christian is to take over as chair of the BRIT Committee for the 2023 BRIT Awards, which will take place and be broadcast on a Saturday for the first time.

Due to be hosted at The O2 arena on 11 February, the 2023 BRIT Awards will mark 30 years of ITV as broadcast partner.

Christian said, “The BRITs is the biggest night of the year for the UK music industry, and we want as many eyes on it as possible as we showcase the best and most diverse British talent. Moving the show to a Saturday will breathe new life into the iconic ceremony, while also introducing a new and more engaged audience.”

This year’s ceremony saw performances from acts including Adele, Little Simz, Dave, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran. The event’s operators, recorded music industry trade body the BPI, created an expanded digital strategy that included opening voting to millions of TikTok fans, releasing the show’s first ever NFTs, and streaming content on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

In 2021, the BRIT Awards took place as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme, with a reduced audience at The O2 of 4,500.

The BRIT Awards helps raise money for The BRIT Trust, the charitable arm of the awards, which distributes funds to charities that promote education and well-being through music, including The BRIT School and Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy.

BPI CEO Geoff Taylor said he will step down from the role in 2023.