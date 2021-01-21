Bristol is to appoint its first night czar to help support music venues and the city’s wider nighttime economy.

The night czar for Bristol, who has not yet been named, will join two other city ambassadors; Amy Lame, founder of arts company and club night Duckie who was appointed by London mayor Sadiq Khan in 2016, and Sacha Lord, co-creator of Parklife Festival (cap. 80,000) and Warehouse project (cap.16,000), appointed by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

The Bristol role is expected to be part-time and funded by grants.

Lame has previously worked with Bristol mayor Marvin Rees as part of Bristol @ Night, an independent advisory panel chaired by Marti Burgess, owner of Bristol nightclub Lakota (1,200).

In response to the news, Lame said, “[I’m] so happy to hear Bristol will appoint a night czar. I met with Marvin Rees and night time businesses in Bristol to share our experiences in London, and I’m looking forward to working with my new colleague.”

Mayor Rees said, “The importance of the role is to make sure we have a champion and some real coherence to our efforts to drive our night-time economy.

“There are tens of thousands of jobs tied up and lots of small businesses and particularly as we come out of Covid, we need a real clear strategy both for survival and recovery.”