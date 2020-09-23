Brighton venues, including the British Airways i360 Viewing Tower (pictured) and the Palace Pier, will be lit up red on 30 September in solidarity for those in the event industry affected by Covid-19, and in support for them securing further funding following the ending of furlough in October.

Numerous venues along the Brighton seafront will take part from 6.30pm-8.30pm. The activation is spearheaded by a group of event professionals including Partridge Events founders Jacqui Partridge and Ian Silcock; founder of EPIC and Whisky Bravo Productions, Ian Baird; and John Wallis of Reveries Events.

Julia Gallagher, head of sales, partnership and marketing at Visit Brighton said: “All events at the Brighton Centre have been cancelled due to restrictions. Meetings, incentives, conferences, and events are the lifeblood of the City as they fill hotel rooms during the off-peak season, creating economic benefit which sustains our workforce, 16% of whom are engaged in jobs supported by the visitor economy. It is crucial that the industry is supported to a full return as soon as it is safe to do so.”