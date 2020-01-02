BrewDog has teased details of a one-day festival of drinks in London… with no alcohol in sight.

The inaugural ‘BrewDog AF Fest’ is set to take place at a secret location on Saturday 11 January 2020.

Running from 12pm to late, it is billed as a free day of hosted talks, tutored tasting sessions and a chance to meet the brewers and producers of AF beers and spirits.

More details of the participating brands are available on a dedicated AF Fest page, which will be updated when the central-London venue is announced.

Participating beer producers will include Mikkeller, Lucky Saint, Thornbridge, Big Drop, and Nirvana.