Boomtown Fair has cancelled its 2020 edition, which was scheduled to take place from 12-16 August.

The festival, which is independently organised by Boomtown Festival UK Limited, will return from 11-15 August 2021.

Organisers previously announced they would cap ticket sales to allow the festival to go ahead, but this is no longer the case.

The event features an evolving narrative which attendees take part in at the festival. This year would have been the twelfth edition – and its theme was ‘New Beginnings’.

Newly announced for the 2020 edition was State of Emergency, an unfortunately named multi-stage theatrical show which organisers described as a “full throttle, dazzling display of modern-day circus and mind-bending technologies.”

In a statement on the festival website, organisers commented: “We are deeply saddened to make the announcement that we are no longer proceeding with Boomtown 2020, and the next chapter will take place on 11-15th August 2021.

“Over the past few months we have been keeping a close eye on expert advice from across the globe, as well as taking into consideration the timelines involved for safely planning and delivering the event. In addition, we’ve recently held close consultation with local agencies, and emergency services, to further understand the knock on effect of the current pressures on these vital services. This has led us to the decision that Boomtown 2020 will no longer go ahead.”

For information about refunds, click here.