Boomtown Fair says it will cap public ticket sales to allow the event to go ahead from 12-16 August, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis.

Organisers say there will be 20% less public ticket holders than last year, when capacity was 65,999 including crew and staff.

A spokesperson for the festival, speaking to Hampshire Chronicle, said: “To ensure we are able to run the festival to the levels of the quality we are known for, in a safe time frame for crew, contractors and public, we have made the decision to cap the public ticket sales.

“This is currently projected at around 20 per cent reduction from the 2019 public ticket holders capacity and includes a more condensed festival layout. These are the resilience plans as we have them in place at this point in time.”

Organisers said they are “prepared to be reactive” if the situation changes and the event can no longer go ahead.

“We are actually really excited about this new revised show we are working to. It will continue to host the jaw dropping stages we have become known for, house the epic circus shows on the main stages, have the handbuilt detailed sets with characters roaming the festival site and we are, currently, still able to welcome all the existing headliner artists previously released for this year.”

“So if this can happen, we are looking forward to it being an amazing coming together of people, from every walk of life, at the end of a very long and hard period that has affected every person in the global community.”