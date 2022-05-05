Toby Gwazdacz, former head of rights & partnership at Vision Nine, has been appointed commercial director at Boomtown Fair (cap. 66,000) and its immersive “Amazement Park” project Wake The Tiger.

Gwazdacz said, “A new career chapter begins, working alongside some of the most creative minds in the industry. We have ambitions to redefine creative partnerships and aim to work with the very best brands to deliver truly unique experiences.”

He previously spent almost six years at Vision Nine, where he worked across 10 UK music festivals and live events including it 50,000-capacity Boardmasters festival in Cornwall.

Independent festival Boomtown Fair, which benefitted from a £991,000 Cultural Recovery Fund grant in 2021, was called off last year, with organisers blaming a lack of Government-backed cancellation insurance. It is due to return to the Matterley Estate, near Winchester, on 10-14 August. The festival has sold out despite details of the line-up not yet having been disclosed.