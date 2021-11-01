Organisers of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are seeking applicants for more than a hundred new roles in the operations division.

Ahead of the event, which will run from 28 July to 8 August and involve 15 venues across the West Midlands including the new Alexandra Stadium (pictured), applicants are being sought for roles including operations managers, road events services managers, a staffing lead and venue operations managers.

Birmingham 2022 director of sport Matt Kidson said, “We are excited to be expanding the sports team over the next few months and we have some fantastic roles currently available and coming soon. We have put together a really great team where we have the perfect mix of experienced professionals and those just starting their careers in sport, with everyone working towards the common goal of delivering 286 fantastic sessions of sport at Birmingham 2022.”

Access recently interviewed the team behind Birmingham Ceremonies Ltd, a new joint venture formed by Gary Beestone Associates and Done+Dusted to deliver the opening and closing ceremonies of the event. See the feature in full here. An opinion piece from Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games CEO Ian Reid will be published in the November edition of Access.