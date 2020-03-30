iHeartRadio staged its Living Room Concert for America, a virtual concert produced with Fox TV, in order to support those dedicated to helping people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The one-hour, commercial-free special took place on 27 March, and was hosted by Elton John. It featured performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, and Tim McGraw. There were also guest appearance From Ciara, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Russell Wilson and more.

The event took place in lieu of the iHeartRadio Awards, and aimed to provide ‘entertainment relief and support for Americans who help fight the spread of the Covid-19 virus’ and to ‘celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during the pandemic’.

Performing from their own homes, artists filmed their sets with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

The concert also encouraged viewers and listeners to support First Responders Children’s Foundation and the Foundation’s #FirstRespondersStrong campaign to thank first responders and support the Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, with 100% of proceeds providing financial aid to first responders.

The concert aired on 29 March from 9-10 PM ET/6-7 PM PT on FOX, as well as on iHeartMedia radio stations across the US and via the iHeartRadio app. FOX offered the event across all of its linear and digital platforms.

President of First Responders Children’s Foundation, Jillian Crane, said: “It’s during challenging times like these that we see people from across the country step up and show our first responders that we are here to support them in the same way that they are here for us 365 days a year.

“We would like to thank iHeartMedia, FOX, the artists performing, and all those who have come together to produce this benefit in support of #FirstRespondersStrong for giving thanks and raising financial support for our first responders who put their lives on the line for us today and every day.”

The First Responders Children’s Foundation Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund provides emergency financial assistance to first responders facing financial hardship due circumstances caused by the pandemic and is prepared to address critical needs within the first responder community. The fund is supported through corporate partnerships and individual donations to the Foundation’s #FirstRespondersStrong fundraising campaign.

Vice president of corporate communications at CSX, Bryan Tucker, said: “First Responders Children’s Foundation is an invaluable partner to CSX through our Pride in Service initiative, helping us to fulfill our year-round mission to support our nation’s first responders and their families – especially those working tirelessly on the frontlines to combat the COVID-19 crisis today.

“Our support for the emergency relief fund was a natural extension of our partnership, and we encourage others to join together and help further this impact.”

Contributions to the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund can be made by visiting www.1stRCF.org.