Billie Eilish’s forthcoming Hit Me Hard Hit Me Soft tour will build on her previous sustainability efforts with a wide range of actions including the creation of ‘eco villages’ at venues, a contribution from ticket sales to climate action group Reverb, and plant-based food options at all shows.

The tour, which kicks off in September and will run through to July next year, will take in venues across North America, Australia and Europe, including six shows at The O2 arena in London and four at Co-op Live in Manchester.

The Live Nation-promoted tour will see Eilish continue her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit Reverb to build on previous efforts that have resulted in more than $1 million being donated to environmental projects.

Live Nation said sustainability efforts on the tour will include reducing greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options in partnership with plant-based food action group Support+Feed; a nonprofit founded by Eilish’s mother Maggie Baird.

Billie Eilish Reverb Eco-Villages will be set up at two locations in the main concourse of every venue, where fans will be encouraged to “take part in the tour’s sustainability efforts, connect with nonprofits, and take meaningful action for people and the planet”.

Support+Feed will undertake a campaign to encourage fans to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days, and participate in plant-based ‘Food Drives’ to raise awareness and gather food to distribute to local communities. All venues will offer plant-based food options.

Fans will be sent information via email about public transportation options before the show, and if they do choose to drive they will be asked to car share. In advance of the shows, fans will also be asked to bring an empty reusable water bottle or donate for a custom RockNRefill Nalgene bottle to fill up at the free water refill stations located at each venue.

Eilish’s third album Hit Me Hard And Soft will be released on 17 May, with vinyl copies of the album pressed on recycled vinyl and the packaging created from recycled materials.

On her previous tour, Eilish hosted Overheated at The O2 Arena (pictured) a conference that saw experts call for a more united approach by the industry to tackle climate change.