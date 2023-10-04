Promoter Live Nation has announced that Beyoncé’s global tour grossed more than $579 million (£501m) worldwide, with 2.7 million fans attending across 56 dates in 39 cities and 10 countries.

The 56-date Renaissance World Tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, kicked off with shows in Europe throughout May and June, including five sold-out nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, then proceeded to North America with shows in July, August, September, and early October.

On Sunday night (1 October), the tour, which included a 300+ member touring crew, officially wrapped in Kansas City’s GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium.

Beyoncé has now performed the most shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with 238,000 fans in attendance across all five shows.