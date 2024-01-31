Adele’s summer shows in Munich, Germany are to take place in an open-air environment that has been exclusively created for the event.

The bespoke arena at Munich Messe will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with a capacity of 80,000 people per night.

The shows will take place on 2, 3, 9 and 10 August. It marks the first time Adele has played mainland Europe since 2016.

“A one-off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer,” Adele said on Instagram.

Adele is currently performing the last leg of her Las Vegas residency ‘Weekends With Adele’, which runs through mid-June. The singer will have performed 50 Weekends With Adele dates (100 shows in total) by the end of its run. She last played a major UK event in 2022 with her sold-out London BST Hyde Park shows.

Image credit: Shervin Lainez