London’s Beckenham Park is set to host several festivals in September this year, including City Splash (pictured) and new event Hospitality Weekend In The Woods.

Promoters Pack London and Krankbrother said its reggae music, food and culture one-day event City Splash (cap. 8,000) will return to the park on 12 September, where it will feature four stages, over 40 artists, with more than 15 food traders also on site.

The park near Crystal Palace was a golf course until 2016, and in 2019 was the subject of a National Lottery-funded restoration programme.

The park, which includes a Palladian-style mansion, will also host new sold-out festival Hospitality Weekend In The Woods on 18-19 September. The event will mark Hospital Records’ 25th anniversary and will host drum and bass artists including Netsky, A.M.C, Calibre and DRS, Noisia, and My Nu Leng.

The previous weekend will see the park host one-day festival Naked City, also promoted by Krankbrother. The event’s lineup includes Calibre, Hollie Cook, Romare and Tom Ravenscroft.