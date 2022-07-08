General Mills-owned Nature Valley has launched an integrated marketing campaign to promote its headline sponsorship of this year’s Nature Valley Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls.

The 6,000-capacity festival, which will run from 25-28 August at Powderham Castle in Devon, will combine performances from acts including The Script, The Darkness and Sophie Ellis-Bextor as well as talks from famous explorers such as Sir Ranulph Fiennes. Money is raised from the event for The Royal Marines Charity. It is promoted by Gone Wild Events Limited, of which Grylls is one of the directors

Nature Valley is supporting the event via the brand’s #GetOutMore campaign by creative agency Space. Central to the campaign is an on-pack promotion offering consumers the chance to win one of three VIP family weekend tickets and one of 10 family weekend tickets to the festival.

The promotion also involveds online, social media, influencer and PR activity. Space will also be responsible for activating Camp Nature Valley at the festival.

Space business director Dawn Cardy said, “Nature Valley believes in stepping away from the screens and stresses of modern-day life and connecting with the great outdoors. Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls aligns with this mission and affords Nature Valley the perfect opportunity to activate its #GetOutMore message to a family audience in a highly creative and engaging way.”