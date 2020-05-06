BBC Radio 1 has announced it will be holding an online version of its Big Weekend, after the event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Big Weekend UK 2020 will take place from 22-24 May, the dates the event would have been held on normally, and will feature artists including Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles.

The event will feature sets from artists homes, as well as archive footage of previous years Big Weekends.

Over 100 artists will be involved in total, including Sam Smith, Biffy Clyro, Anne-Marie, Young T & Bugsey and Rita Ora.

Radio 1s Greg James commented: “It’ll be a great opportunity to re-live some of our favourite performances from over the years.

“Although it’ll be a technical nightmare, having some new performances from artists’ houses will be great for everyone to have something fun to watch and listen to over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

“And if it all goes wrong, we can just blame the pandemic and say that at least we tried.”