House music label Defected Records has announced a new virtual festival, which will be hiring out of work or displaced production professionals to work behind the scenes.

‘We Dance As One’ will comprise three free performances at the end of October, November and December. The first show will take place from 7pm on 30 October, and will be headlined by Carl Cox.

The shows will be streamed via YouTube, Facebook and Twitch from DJs home studios, or where possible from their local nightclubs, which remain empty.

Event staff, videographers and creatives are being recruited to help the Defected team, either behind the scenes at the various livestreaming locations in Liverpool, New York, London and Chicago.

As well as using the displaced staff, Defected will use the livestreams as promotion for the individuals, to advertise their skills.

Defected are seeking to raise awareness for the plight of the events business in the UK and around the world in the post-pandemic era, with all activities supported by the Night Time Industries Association and Association For Electronic Music.

Wez Saunders, managing director of Defected Records, commented: “We cannot allow our culture to just be dismissed, or abandoned. Defected cannot stand by and let people just give up on nightlife, on clubbing and the extended industries dependent on events. Alongside the financial benefits, dancefloors and music enrich the lives of millions around the world, breaking down prejudices and boosting our mental health.”

James Kirkham, CBO, Defected Records, added: “We want this to be a calling card for those who have had their jobs and livelihoods taken away. We need to joyously remind people what these artists and DJs are best at, and why this music matters so much to the mental health of so many. We need to do what we do best at Defected and bring people together from around the world, getting people dancing. Our role is to ensure people are aware of the current threat to our very culture yet inspired enough to do something about it.”