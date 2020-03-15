BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee is looking for new dates as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland continues to grow.

The Big Weekend, set to feature Harry Styles, Camila Cabello and Scots rockers Biffy Clyro, was due to take place in Dundee from 22 May.

The festival’s future was in doubt after first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people. The BBC has now confirmed the festival will not go ahead.

A BBC Radio 1 statement read: “This decision has been made in conjunction with our event partners, in line with the advice from the Scottish Government, and while we know fans looking forward to purchasing tickets will be disappointed, it is important that we prioritise the health and safety of all those involved.”