A This Country-inspired scarecrow festival took place entirely virtually.
Throughout the coming week, Paul Cooper, who plays Martin Mucklowe in the BBC Three series, will be judging the entries to the festival via the Inside BBC Bristol Instagram account.
Cooper’s rules for the online competition were ‘no negative nancies’, no buying materials for the competition, and no breaking social distancing rules.
Cooper joked via an Instagram video announcing the competition: “So stay two metres away from your scarecrow at all times.”
Dozens of scarecrows dressed as characters from the show were submitted, which featured a scarecrow festival it n its very first episode.
The festival was held via BBC Bristol’s and Paul Cooper’s Instagram accounts.