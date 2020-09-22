Larger sporting events will not be allowed to run from 1 October, prime minister Boris Johnson has confirmed.

Addressing the House of Commons, the prime minister said: “We will have to extend the Rule of Six to all adult indoor team sports. We must acknowledge that the spread of the virus is affecting our ability to reopen business conferences and exhibitions and large sporting events, we will not be able to do this from 1 October. I recognise the implications for our sports clubs, which are the life and soul of our communities, and my Rt. Honourable friends the chancellor and culture secretary are working urgently on what we can do to support them.”

The prime minister confirmed that this ruling would be place for six months.

No mention was made of festivals or concerts.

