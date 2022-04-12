London-based music merchandise specialists Backstreet International has opened a European hub in Berlin, Germany, in a response to trade issues created by Brexit.

Backstreet International said the purpose of the new German hub is to provide artists touring in Europe with local production, and a faster turnaround with no VAT restrictions or customs challenges as well as lower shipping rates.

Andy Allen (pictured), who founded Backsteet in 1989, said, “The trade issues surrounding Brexit have caused chaos to artists touring in mainland Europe and our mission is to help alleviate those problems while providing that badge of honour that a fan can wear to demonstrate a strong connection with artists who have real meaning for them. The clients we work with now have an experienced team on the ground in Germany who they can deal with directly and it’s an exciting new phase for our company.”

The company’s services include tour merchandising production, design, e-commerce, warehousing, fulfilment, social media marketing and print on demand for clients such as Elba, Black Honey, Underworld, Placebo, Franz Ferdinand, Brewdog, Jessie Ware and War Child.