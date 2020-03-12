Experiential agency, Avantgarde has weighed in on the recent Coronavirus crisis, calling for the industry to keep its faith, and to consider digital-only options.

Jason Anderson, digital director, said: “With the recent Coronavirus outbreak causing worldwide event cancellations, it’s important the industry doesn’t lose faith.

“We can adapt to the circumstances and continue delivering events where possible. And in order to minimise the risk of the virus spreading further, we can pivot to digital-only events as an alternative route to market.

“Not only does this route evade the cancellation risk, but it also provides access to a wider audience, detailed tracking and the ability to change content depending on audience reactions. Digital experiences are always part of our solutions to clients and we’re now in position to dial this up to meet the changing needs of audiences and clients alike.”