Brand experience agency Avantgarde London has appointed Rees Calder as business development director.

It said Calder will oversee and lead new business activity at the agency, working with managing director Stuart Bradbury.

His previous role was business development at Nucco, part creative, digital and content production group UNIT9. During his career Calder has worked with clients including Ticketmaster, Barclays, Just Eat, RNIB and EasyJet.

Bradbury said, “We are delighted to have Rees join our new business development team and we look forward to him applying his skillset and boosting Avantgarde London’s client roster. Rees will be building on prior success to develop strategies and tactical executions across our growing cliental with the rest of the senior management team.”

Calder said, “One of the main draws of the role was the diversity of clients, projects, and talent, and it’s great seeing that coming to life in the heart of London, while still maintaining strong links to our global brand.”