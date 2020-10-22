Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) has revealed details of the £28m refurbishment of its 3,000-capacity The Globe, in Stockton-on-Tees, together with the first raft of acts scheduled.

The Grade II listed art deco theatre has been closed since 1993 and hasn’t staged a concert in more than 45 years, but general manager Jo Ager said she was confident the reconditioned venue will attract 200,000 visitors every year and become a major venue on the national touring circuit when it opens next year.

The biggest venue between Newcastle and Leeds, the art deco theatre opened in 1935 and was an ABC cinema before becoming a concert venue that hosted shows by acts including The Beatles and Rolling Stones. Among the acts booked to perform there next year are Steve Hackett, The Waterboys, John Bishop and Ross Noble.

Following the refurbishment, funded by Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council with support from a £4.5million National Lottery grant, the venue also offers purpose built bars, VIP areas, dressing room suites, orchestra pits and a 200-capacity gig venue branded The Link.

Ager said the plan was to “bring the stars back to Stockton” and that the venue would provide full-time employment for around 20 staff: “The people of Stockton know the history of the venue but what we have planned for the future will make everyone, everywhere, sit up and take notice.

“This is the start of something really special; as we move forward, we will continue to focus on music, comedy and family-based performances and bringing the best in the business to our stage.”